Fort McHenry to celebrate 100th anniversary as national park and country's only historical shrine

BALTIMORE – Fort McHenry will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park this March.

The anniversary will fall on March 3, but special events led by the park rangers are scheduled for March 1-2. During the special events, the national park will unveil the new 100th-anniversary museum exhibit.

The park has a long-lasting history ingrained in the story of America and helped shape the country.

History of Fort McHenry

On March 3, 1925, as the value of the fort declined, Congress decided to designate the stronghold as a national park and perpetual shrine as the birthplace of the "Star Spangled Banner," referencing the flag that flew over the stronghold during the War of 1812.

Fort McHenry was originally known as a small star fortress called Fort Whetstone during the Revolutionary War. Due to the fort's geographic location, military experts saw the importance of the coastal defense the fortress had to offer.

The fort was then renamed Fort McHenry, after George Washington's Secretary of War James McHenry, a native of Baltimore, Maryland. After the completion of the fort in 1803, it had a brief period of peace which allowed the U.S. Army to set up an outpost.

On June 12, 1812, the U.S. declared war on England. The fort’s role became vital during this period, especially in 1813 when British forces invaded Chesapeake Bay. The war served as a delicate part of American history, as British forces captured and burned the White House in August 1814.

One month later, 5,000 British troops invaded the Northeast side of Baltimore. To further advance the attack, the British Navy needed to enter Baltimore Harbor to aid in the attack, but standing in its way was Fort McHenry and its 1,000 American troops.

Fort McHenry would go on to serve in prominent roles in every major U.S. conflict leading up to World War II.

When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Fort McHenry served an important role in the defense of Baltimore from a coastal attack. The fort also served as an intimidation factor to residents in favor of seceding from the Union. In response, the fort pointed all cannons toward the center of the city.

During World War I, the fort served as a hospital due to the defenses being outdated for modern combat at the time. The fort was transformed into a massive 100-building and 3,000-bed hospital. This was the busiest time in the fort’s history.

In 1939 the fort was redesignated as a National Monument and Historic Shrine, the first and only of its kind. Fort McHenry was briefly called back into service in World War II as a training site for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Today, Fort McHenry is still the only National Park Service unit, out of 421 units, with the designation of being a historical shrine.