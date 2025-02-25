The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane-force wind gusts slam Northwest while Florida floods

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Pacific Northwest pounded by hurricane-force wind gusts, flooding rain

The third powerful atmospheric river storm to impact the Pacific Northwest since the end of last week blasted portions of Washington and Oregon with hurricane -force wind gusts and torrential rain that led to widespread power outages, flooding and even Tornado Warnings .

More than 100,000 power outages have been reported across the region, and officials said people needed to be rescued after strong winds toppled trees onto cars. There have also been reports of flooded roads in eastern Washington, and officials are concerned that large avalanches could occur after heavy snow in the higher elevations.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm will continue to impact the region during the day on Tuesday before it slides off to the east by Tuesday night.

Key West flooded as Gulf low soaks South Florida with heavy rain

Torrential rain and thunderstorms over South Florida are pushing off into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday morning after flooding the Florida Keys.

Key West, Florida, saw its wettest February day in 13 years, recording close to 3.5 inches of rain in a matter of hours on Monday.

The rain has been beneficial, however, as many parts of the Sunshine State are experiencing drought conditions due to the lack of precipitation.

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes parts of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook portions of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic overnight.

The quake was recorded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday local time and centered in the Caribbean Sea about 64 miles north-northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, a popular beach town and tourist destination. It was also felt in the western portion of Puerto Rico.

Officials said there was no risk of a tsunami after the earthquake.

Look: Space Force reveals image snapped by top secret space plane for first time

For the first time, we’re seeing an image from the record-breaking U.S. military space plane while in Earth orbit.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Space Force shared a photo taken by the spacecraft X-37B during its most recent secret mission. This is the first operational image shared while the space plane is in orbit.

The image shows part of the space plane, the blue marble of Earth and the darkness of space.

