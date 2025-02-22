Coastal low to produce heavy rain along Gulf Coast

Heavy rain is expected to finish out the weekend along the Gulf Coast and impact parts of Central and South Florida on Monday.

An area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf that is already spreading light rain across Texas and Louisiana, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A washout is expected Sunday for parts of East Texas, Louisiana and into southern Alabama.

Southern Louisiana could see up to two inches of rain, but the precipitation will be spread out over time, reducing the risk of widespread flooding.

Storms move through the Gulf Coast Sunday into Monday

South Florida to get much-needed rainfall

That same storm system will dip south into Florida on Monday, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts to cities like Fort Myers, Naples, West Palm Beach and Miami.

Storms will likely continue through late Monday.

While rainfall totals will likely be limited to one to two inches, any precipitation that falls will likely be welcome news due to an intensifying drought through much of the Florida Peninsula.

The heaviest rainfall is expected along the I-95 corridor from West Palm Beach to Homestead. While widespread flooding is not expected, urban areas could see some isolated runoff issues, especially in areas where drains are clogged by debris and vegetation.

Flash flood threat for south florida

Many parts of Florida are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Since November 2024, West Palm Beach is nearly 10 inches of rainfall below normal, while Miami and Fort Lauderdale are over 6 inches in the whole.