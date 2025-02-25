Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The quake was recorded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday local time and centered in the Caribbean Sea about 64 miles north-northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, a popular beach town and tourist destination. It was also felt in the western portion of Puerto Rico.

According to the United States Geological Service, this was part of a swarm of at least 10 earthquakes in that area of the Caribbean Sea that began Monday morning. No immediate damage has been reported.

Numerous tectonic plates meet in the Caribbean. Plate movements have caused large-magnitude earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.0 quake that struck Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince in 2010 and killed hundreds of thousands.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.