Australian fisherman lost at sea after being pulled into ocean while reeling in shark, authorities say

NEWCASTLE, Australia – Marine authorities in Australia continue to search for a missing fisherman who fell into the sea while reeling in a large shark Sunday during a fishing tournament, according to local officials.

New South Wales (NSW) Water Police received a call about a person who reportedly went overboard during a regional fishing competition about 30 nautical miles east of Newcastle. Volunteers with Marine Rescue Port Stephens are assisting with the search.

New South Wales Fishing and Gaming Association, Inc. President Steve Lamond issued a statement Monday stating that Paul Barning was "tragically lost at sea in the most unlikely of circumstances whilst fishing on his boat Dark Horse off Port Stephens."

NSW Police Superintendent Joe McNulty said during a news conference Barning was reeling in a mako shark when he became entangled and pulled into the ocean.

Barning is the current secretary and former president of the Port Hacking Game Fishing Club. He was a "highly experienced game fisherman," Lamond wrote.

According to the NSWGFA statement, Barning is married and has a son and two daughters.

The multi-agency search is expected to continue Tuesday, according to the New South Wales Water Police.