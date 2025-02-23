Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Gulf low to soak Florida as millions in US enjoy warmer temperatures

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions to enjoy taste of spring after weeks of below-freezing temperatures

We’re quickly approaching the start of meteorological spring, and right on cue, forecasters are tracking a major pattern change that will usher in warmer temperatures for most of the U.S. during the week ahead.

Bismarck, North Dakota, is expected to see a nearly 85-degree temperature swing after a low of 39 degrees below zero on Feb. 18 and a forecast high temperature of 45 degrees on Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center expects temperatures in the 70s in the southern Plains and Southeast, while the central Plains and mid-South will get into the 60s. The northern Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, interior Northeast and New England will rise into the 40s and 50s this week.

Florida braces for soaking rain, possible severe weather from Gulf low

Heavy rain is expected to soak Florida on Monday, bringing potential flooding and even isolated tornadoes to the Miami metro, the FOX Forecast Center warned.

The system is currently overtaking much of the Sunshine State with light-to-moderate rain. By Monday afternoon, higher rain rates and gusty thunderstorms are possible along Florida's heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor.

Atmospheric river slams Northwest with flooding rain, mountain snow

A powerful atmospheric river storm pushed into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, bringing flooding rain and mountain snow to portions of Washington and Oregon.

Flood Watches and Warnings were issued across the region, and some roads needed to be closed due to rising water or avalanches that covered roads in snow and debris.

Forecasters said rain and melting snow were likely to cause flooding, and drivers were urged not to travel on flooded roadways.

Watch: Shark nearly swallows diver's camera during jaw-dropping encounter

If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to be a shark snack , now is your chance after a diver's camera went inside a tiger shark's mouth and survived the encounter.

In the video, the viewer can see the tiger shark approach the camera for a bite as the diver tries to pull it away. The shark wins out and takes a bite of the camera, while the video continues to show the inside of the toothy sea creature's mouth.

