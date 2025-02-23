Heavy snow leads to collapse of 26 buildings in New York county

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.Y. – Feet of snow across parts of central New York caused more than two dozen homes and businesses to collapse under its weight, according to Oswego County officials.

A lake-effect snowstorm started on Feb. 14 and did not let up until Feb. 19, piling feet of snow on roofs.

According to the National Weather Service's Buffalo office, the highest weekly totals included 79.1 inches in Palermo and 55.8 inches in Minetto. On Feb. 19, the city of Oswego had 20 inches of snow on the ground, the highest snow depth so far in February, according to the NWS.

Oswego County officials said at least 26 structures had collapsed under the weight of the snow.

Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws said in a news release that most of the collapses were businesses but told residents to call 911 if they believed their homes were at risk.

"Their local fire department will do a welfare check and determine whether the structure is stable. If it is not, the firefighters will ensure that everyone inside has a safe place to go or will contact the American Red Cross for assistance," Laws said.

According to Storyful News, an International Wire plant facility in Williamstown was among the buildings that collapsed last week.

CEO Gregory Smith said employees cleared the company’s plant just before 5.30 a.m. on Feb. 18 after they heard the ceiling crack. Everyone was out by the time the roof collapsed. Another 30,000-square-foot section collapsed a few hours later.

According to FEMA, the weight of 1 foot of snow can weigh 3 pounds per square foot for light, dry snow and up to 21 pounds per square foot for wet, heavy snow.

Department of Transportation crews in central New York were busy trying to keep up with the lake-effect snow machine, pushing walls of snow away from the road using plows and blowers.

Officials said the nationwide shortage of road salt made snow removal challenging.

The height of the snow was also causing travel hazards after the roads were cleared.

"Our county departments have been working with local municipalities, agencies and New York state to help clear roads and protect our residents," Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said in a statement. "While the roads are slowly being cleared, we urge people throughout the county to drive cautiously and be mindful that even if the road is clear, snowbanks on side streets may be too high for drivers on the cross street to see approaching traffic."