The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast storm starts its attack this weekend

It's Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and National Tortilla Chip Day.

Cross-country storm to begin on West Coast this weekend

Much of the nation will be hit with nasty weather next week from a powerful storm that will begin on the West Coast this weekend. Rain and heavy mountain snow is expected in Washington state starting Sunday. The storm eventually moves into the central U.S., where severe weather and snow are likely.

An overview of the cross-country storm expected in the U.S. next week.

Quick-moving system brings shot of snow to Midwest, Great Lakes

A system diving through the Midwest and Great Lakes is bringing a bit of winter back to the regions that have seen a lack of snow this season. It won’t amount to much, though, and springlike weather will return next week.

The snowfall forecast through Saturday for the Great Lakes and Midwest.

New image from Moon lander revealed but it’s unclear whether we’ll get more

Officials released a new image from the U.S. spacecraft that landed on the Moon on Thursday. It was taken several miles up from the lunar surface, and more than 100 miles from its landing site. Scientists said the craft had likely landed on its side, and the camera meant to record the landing was never deployed. They said they hope to use a lunar orbiter to snap a picture of the craft on the lunar surface this weekend.

Extreme weather has created challenges for winemakers, and analysts are already predicting how spring and summer may impact your favorite red.

