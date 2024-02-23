Video shows 100-car pileup in China amid icy weather

SUZHOU, China – A video shot Friday showed the aftermath of vehicles crashing into one another on an icy expressway in the city of Suzhou in eastern China.

Located just west of Shanghai, Suzhou has experienced icy rain and blizzards for weeks, according to Reuters.

Footage captured in Suzhou showed mangled vehicles, along with drivers and passengers climbing out of their cars. Citing local media, Reuters reported the accident involved more than 100 cars.

Local police said three individuals were sent to the hospital, and six had minor abrasions. Officials noted that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

DRIVING ON THE ICE AND DRIVING IN THE SNOW

The city of Suzhou is expected to be hit with sleet Friday and Saturday, according to a forecast by Weather China. This could create even more hazardous road conditions for travelers.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Reuters noted that these severe winter weather conditions have been widespread across China. They have been particularly disruptive for millions traveling home for the Lunar New Year, the most significant holiday for many Chinese families.