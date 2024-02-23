Chicago could see snowy evening commute as system dives through Great Lakes

CHICAGO – A fast-moving system diving across the Great Lakes region could bring a shot of snow to Chicago during the Friday evening commute.

A developing low-pressure system combined with a cold front brings enough cold air to create snowy weather that is forecast to begin in Wisconsin early Friday afternoon.

"It has a little bit of energy along with it," FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said. "So, we will actually see enough cold air that gets let in that will bring in some snowflakes."

The snow expands in coverage as it moves southeast, arriving in Chicago by Friday evening. From there, the system moves into the central Appalachian Mountains before petering out.

The snow will most likely be light, with about an inch possible in the Chicago area. Upwards of 3 inches is possible across parts of Ohio and the higher elevations of West Virginia.

The snowfall forecast through Saturday for the Great Lakes and Midwest.

"It’s not going to amount to a lot, but it is something that could maybe coat the ground a bit as you go into the start of your weekend," Minar said.

Where the temps are too warm for precipitation of the frozen variety, it will be rain that falls in the Carolinas and Virginia starting late Saturday morning.

Windy City’s winter has featured little snow

While it may not sound like a lot for a region that is normally blanketed by snow this time of year, it’s been relatively snowless across the Midwest and Great Lakes this winter. Chicago hasn’t seen decent snow since about mid-January.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Chicago on Jan. 23 when one of the few winter weather events made for very slick conditions in the Windy City.

The taste of winter will be short-lived as springlike temps are forecast to move into the Midwest next week. Chicago faces a risk of severe weather Tuesday as a cross-country storm interacts with the abnormally warm air.