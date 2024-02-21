The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: US company prepares for attempt at historic Moon landing

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, and National California Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

American company aims to be first to put private lander on Moon

Texas-based Intuitive Machines is hoping to become the first company to put a private lander on the Moon. If successful, it would also mark the first American landing since Apollo 17. The craft called Odysseus is scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface after 5:30 p.m. EST Thursday.

Midwest deals with storms before Northeast gets snow

A system is bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Midwest on Thursday, from Missouri to Ohio. Some of the storms could pack a punch with small hail and gusty winds. By early Friday, the storm will arrive in the Northeast, where snow could fall from upstate New York to Maine before ending Friday night.

A look at the East storm overview through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Sneezing, sniffles abound in South

Temperatures that are more reminiscent of spring than winter across the South are kicking plants into high gear. The result is pollen, which can make things miserable for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. Tree pollen is already reported to be extreme along the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida.

Tree pollen levels across the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

One of the largest active volcanoes in the world began erupting Wednesday and threatens to cover parts of Mexico in ash.

