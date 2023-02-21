The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast storm unleashes fury on northern US today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Cross-country winter storm peaks today with snow, ice across northern tier

The winter storm that the FOX Forecast Center has been tracking this week will reach its peak intensity today as it dumps heavy snow and disruptive ice across the northern tier of the U.S. Winter weather alerts cover millions of Americans from the Rockies to the Northeast.

Witner weather alerts in effect as of Feb. 22, 2023.

The bull’s-eye for the heaviest snow is centered on the Twin Cities metro area in Minnesota, which could see upwards of 2 feet of snow through Friday. That amount would rival the snowstorm that collapsed the roof of the Metrodome in 2010. More than a foot of snow is expected to cover much of southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The snowfall forecast as of Feb. 22, 2023.

To the south of that corridor of heavy snow is an area facing the threat of a major ice storm. The worst of the freezing rain is expected to coat southern Lower Michigan and western New York, potentially including the cities of Detroit and Buffalo.

The ice outlook as of Feb. 22, 2023.

Things to know

Century-old records could tumble in parts of US

While the northern tier deals with a brutal winter storm, the southern and eastern U.S. will enjoy temperatures that could see century-old records fall. More than three dozen record highs are in jeopardy from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast today, with even more being challenged on Thursday.

A blob of yellow, orange and red is seen over the southern and eastern U.S., indicating where unseasonably warm air is forecast Feb. 22, 2023.

