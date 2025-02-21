Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Record-breaking arctic outbreak enters final day Friday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Record-breaking arctic outbreak enters final day Friday

Friday brings the final day of the record-breaking arctic outbreak that has frozen the central U.S., but the danger isn't over.

While some areas are experiencing a slight reprieve from the extreme lows seen earlier in the week, subzero wind chills persist, stretching from the northern border down to the Gulf Coast. More than 80 locations are bracing for more likely record-low temperatures and sub-zero wind chills, with some facing their coldest late-season readings ever.

A look at the coldest wind chills in the U.S.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season guide: Here’s what to know about the tropics this year

The countdown begins. We're just 100 days away from the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The season officially begins on June 1 and will run through November 30.

Tropical activity can form outside these dates because warm water and favorable atmospheric factors allow for cyclone development nearly year-round, but less than 3% of systems have formed outside the six-month season.

Watch: Drone footage shows caved-in roofs after lake-effect snowstorm wreaks havoc in New York

Days of concentrated lake-effect snow resulted in feet of fresh powder being dumped on several counties in upstate New York . That was enough snow to collapse the roofs of several buildings in Oneida and Oswego counties.

Drone video from Corbin Pritchard shows a collapsed barn in Taberg , in Oneida County, and a partially collapsed bowling alley in Camden, as well as damage at the International Wire building in Williamstown.

Point Rock, New York, received almost 60 inches of snow from this past Sunday to Thursday, based on data from the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

