Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Record-breaking arctic outbreak enters final day Friday

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, February 21, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Weather in America: February 21, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Record-breaking arctic outbreak enters final day Friday

Friday brings the final day of the record-breaking arctic outbreak that has frozen the central U.S., but the danger isn't over. 

While some areas are experiencing a slight reprieve from the extreme lows seen earlier in the week, subzero wind chills persist, stretching from the northern border down to the Gulf Coast. More than 80 locations are bracing for more likely record-low temperatures and sub-zero wind chills, with some facing their coldest late-season readings ever. 

A look at the coldest wind chills in the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

2025 Atlantic hurricane season guide: Here’s what to know about the tropics this year

The countdown begins. We're just 100 days away from the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The season officially begins on June 1 and will run through November 30.

Tropical activity can form outside these dates because warm water and favorable atmospheric factors allow for cyclone development nearly year-round, but less than 3% of systems have formed outside the six-month season.

Milton has exploded into a Category 5 hurricane.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was expected to be extremely active by most forecasters, but the final tally of named storms fell well below expectations.

(NOAA)

Watch: Drone footage shows caved-in roofs after lake-effect snowstorm wreaks havoc in New York

Days of concentrated lake-effect snow resulted in feet of fresh powder being dumped on several counties in upstate New York. That was enough snow to collapse the roofs of several buildings in Oneida and Oswego counties.

Drone video from Corbin Pritchard shows a collapsed barn in Taberg, in Oneida County, and a partially collapsed bowling alley in Camden, as well as damage at the International Wire building in Williamstown.

Point Rock, New York, received almost 60 inches of snow from this past Sunday to Thursday, based on data from the National Weather Service in Binghamton. 

Days of concentrated lake-effect snow dumped feet of snow on several counties in upstate New York. That was enough snow to collapse the roofs of several buildings in Oneida and Oswego counties (Corbin Pritchard via Storyful).

Drone footage shows caved-in roofs after lake-effect snowstorm wreaks havoc in New York

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

