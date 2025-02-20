Why chances of asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth just dropped by half

Asteroid 2024 YR4 continues to keep us on our toes as astronomers work to determine its potential threat to our planet. The latest update is good news because, according to NASA, the chances of a 2032 Earth impact have dropped.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 was discovered on Dec. 27 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile. Since its discovery, the asteroid has warranted international attention and remains the highest asteroid threat on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale – even though there is a nearly 99% chance the asteroid will pass Earth safely in seven years.

After a jump to a 1 in 32 (3.2%) chance of impacting Earth, "the highest impact probability NASA has ever recorded for an object of this size or larger," the space agency said new data has dropped those odds to a 1 in 67 (1.5%) chance.

NASA said there is also a small (less than 1%) chance Asteroid 2024 YR4 will hit the Moon.

The improvement is due to the recent full Moon. Large telescopes observing the asteroid need dark skies to track it. With a new Moon approaching, observations have restarted this week.

The yellow dots in the graphic above show the possible location of the asteroid on Dec. 22, 2032.

"As we continue to observe the asteroid’s motion over time, the region of possible locations will shrink even further," NASA wrote. "For the impact probability to drop to zero, the Earth would need to fall outside of the range of potential locations of asteroid 2024 YR4 on Dec. 22, 2032."

ASTEROID 2024 YR4 IS UNLIKELY TO HIT EARTH, BUT HERE’S WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF IT DID

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is estimated to be between 100 and 300 feet wide. In a few weeks, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will use its Mid-InfaRed Instrument (MIRI) to study the thermal energy from the space rock, to help determine its size. This will provide an important data point in understanding the asteroid's threat to Earth and the Moon.

Because of its orbit, the asteroid will fade from Earth’s view over the next few months and won't become visible again until 2028. In the meantime, scientists are using powerful telescopes on Earth to monitor the asteroid before it moves behind the Sun.

This won't be the last update on 2024 YR4. NASA said it expects new observations of the asteroid in the coming weeks will again change the impact probability.