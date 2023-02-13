The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions face threat of storms, flooding and snow this week
Start your day with the latest weather news – A pair of storm systems moving across the U.S. this week is bringing with it the threat of severe weather, flooding rain and heavy snow.
Happy Valentine's Day. It's Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Back-to-back storms traverse US this week
Two storms are crossing the country this week. Both are likely to produce some severe storms, flooding rain and heavy snow along their paths.
The first won’t pack as much of a punch as the second. Thunderstorms are possible from the southern Plains into the Midwest on the warm side, while accumulating snow is possible across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest through Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)
The second storm is expected to be more powerful, producing strong to severe thunderstorms across the mid-South and into the Southeast from Wednesday into Thursday and from the Southeast to the Great Lakes on Thursday into Friday. Heavy snow is likely across the southern Rockies starting Wednesday morning and spreading northeast through the central Plains and into the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast as the week progresses.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
Divided country: Cool in the West, warm in the East
The storms sweeping through the nation this week will draw a stark contrast in temperatures, with colder-than-average temperatures expected behind and warmer-than-average temperatures expected ahead of it.
