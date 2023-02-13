The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions face threat of storms, flooding and snow this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. Happy Valentine's Day. It's Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Back-to-back storms traverse US this week

Two storms are crossing the country this week. Both are likely to produce some severe storms, flooding rain and heavy snow along their paths.

The first won’t pack as much of a punch as the second. Thunderstorms are possible from the southern Plains into the Midwest on the warm side, while accumulating snow is possible across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest through Wednesday.

The FOX Weather FutureTrack for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The second storm is expected to be more powerful, producing strong to severe thunderstorms across the mid-South and into the Southeast from Wednesday into Thursday and from the Southeast to the Great Lakes on Thursday into Friday. Heavy snow is likely across the southern Rockies starting Wednesday morning and spreading northeast through the central Plains and into the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast as the week progresses.

The forecast for Wednesday night, Feb. 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Divided country: Cool in the West, warm in the East

The storms sweeping through the nation this week will draw a stark contrast in temperatures, with colder-than-average temperatures expected behind and warmer-than-average temperatures expected ahead of it.

Bonus reads

