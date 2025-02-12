The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Chicago, Detroit could be blasted by biggest snowstorm this season

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm unleashes thundersnow, ice in central US

Another winter storm is unleashing its fury across the central U.S., bringing heavy snow and ice to portions of the Plains and Midwest , forcing officials to close state offices and schools and prompting warnings to delay travel if possible.

The FOX Forecast Center said that heavy snow is possible from Kansas City , Missouri, to Chicago and Detroit in the Great Lakes region on Wednesday as the area of low pressure rapidly strengthens.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this winter storm could be the biggest snowstorm of the season so far for several Midwest cities, including Chicago and Detroit.

Thundersnow has been reported in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma, and forecasters say ice could be an issue in Oklahoma, Missouri and parts of Ohio.

Heavy snow blankets Washington, Baltimore

Heavy snow fell across a wide swath of the mid-Atlantic, including Washington and Baltimore , on Tuesday night, triggering hundreds of weather-related crashes and delaying hundreds of flights as a parade of winter storms continues to barrel across the U.S.

The storm dropped 4-6 inches of snow in the Washington area and about 2 inches in Baltimore. The storm brought even heavier totals to the west, where portions of northwestern Virginia and West Virginia reported a foot of snow on Tuesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Hundreds of crashes were reported in both Virginia and Maryland, while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

