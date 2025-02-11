Possible tornado leaves 3 hurt, buildings damaged along Florida Panhandle

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Multiple buildings suffered damage when a possible tornado swept through a neighborhood near Pensacola, Florida Tuesday evening.

The storm rolled Into Escambia County around 4:30 p.m., causing significant roof damage to a large building, toppling power lines and leaving a trail of debris in its wake.

Escambia County officials told FOX Weather three people suffered injuries in the storm, with two taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not given. The third person didn't need hospitalization.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama will send a storm survey team to the area Wednesday morning to confirm whether the storm was a tornado and its estimated strength.

Severe weather remains a threat through Wednesday in the South with NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center giving a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather.