The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2nd largest city in US faces flood threat Thursday

Start your day with the latest weather news – An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California for the second straight day. Los Angeles is the heart of Thursday’s flood threat.
Pineapple Express continues assault on California
An atmospheric river with ties to Hawaii known as a Pineapple Express is continuing to pummel California with heavy rain and mountain snow. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast of Southern California, with Los Angeles and San Diego facing some of the worst weather Thursday. The rain moves east by Friday, drenching places such as Las Vegas and Phoenix along the way.
Springlike temps keep most of US toasty
A heat wave of sorts is underway across the U.S. this week. While it’s not of the triple-digit summer variety, it’s got many places that should be shivering feeling more like spring. More than 250 million people will see temperatures above average Thursday, with about 240 million feeling them on Friday.
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
Friday is Groundhog Day. Thousands of people will descend on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see what the town’s prognosticating rodent has to say about the rest of the winter. How accurate are his predictions? Here’s what the experts say.
FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver is headed to Minnesota after accepting the challenge of a Polar Plunge.
