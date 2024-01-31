The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2nd largest city in US faces flood threat Thursday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Pineapple Express continues assault on California

An atmospheric river with ties to Hawaii known as a Pineapple Express is continuing to pummel California with heavy rain and mountain snow. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast of Southern California, with Los Angeles and San Diego facing some of the worst weather Thursday. The rain moves east by Friday, drenching places such as Las Vegas and Phoenix along the way.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Feb. 1, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Springlike temps keep most of US toasty

A heat wave of sorts is underway across the U.S. this week. While it’s not of the triple-digit summer variety, it’s got many places that should be shivering feeling more like spring. More than 250 million people will see temperatures above average Thursday, with about 240 million feeling them on Friday.

This map shows where temperatures will be above and below average for the Lower 48.

(FOX Weather)



How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

Friday is Groundhog Day. Thousands of people will descend on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see what the town’s prognosticating rodent has to say about the rest of the winter. How accurate are his predictions? Here’s what the experts say.

Watch this

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver is headed to Minnesota after accepting the challenge of a Polar Plunge.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think would interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.