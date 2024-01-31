Tallest building in US planned for heart of Tornado Alley

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oka. – New plans have been unveiled for the tallest building in America, and the proposed location of this towering structure may catch you off guard.

The 1,907-foot-tall structure will be one of four towers at The Boardwalk at Bricktown development in Oklahoma City. The symbolic height honors the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the U.S.

Matteson Capital said they have requested a variance from the city to increase the height of one of the towers in the already-entitled development known as The Boardwalk at Bricktown. If approved, the height variance would make the skyscraper the current fifth-tallest building in the world.

The project is a 5-million-square-foot mixed-use development featuring two Hyatt hotels and residential condominiums, plus a public observatory, restaurant and bar on the top floors with sweeping city views.

"Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown," said Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital.

However, there is one major concern. What about the severe weather conditions, such as tornadoes, snowstorms and extreme heat, that Oklahoma City experiences? All of these elements have a significant impact on the safety of buildings.

Jesse Keenan, favrot associate professor of urban planning at Tulane University, recently joined FOX Weather to discuss how architects and engineers design and construct tall buildings that can withstand such harsh weather conditions.

"We have tall buildings all around the world that are designed to withstand what we call ‘missile standards,’ essentially debris, wind flow and very high wind speeds," he said.

The skyscrapers in Tampa or Miami are constructed in a way that they can withstand the varying pressure levels during tornadoes or hurricanes, along with very high wind speeds, Keenan added. In addition, these buildings are designed to prevent debris from being blown inside them during such extreme weather conditions.

"You're going to lose some windows along the way, and you can't design a perfectly constructed building," he said. "But in general, we have pretty good quality materials and very strong building codes."

In Oklahoma, seismic safety and structural capacity are important considerations regarding earthquakes. However, Keenan noted that these fall under the purview of safety and structural engineering.

When severe weather conditions and a tornado are imminent, the National Weather Service advises individuals to get to the lowest level of their homes. This typically means seeking shelter in a basement or storm shelter. However, following this advice in a massive building like this can be challenging.

Keenan suggested that a safe shelter zone could be established within the elevator core in an emergency. The fire stairs here do not have windows and can be reinforced with concrete to protect them from debris and blown-out windows.

"I think it's really not a major concern," Keenan said. "It is a concern, I think more for residential homes, which have lower-quality construction … For a skyscraper, it's pretty structurally sound. It's not going anywhere. And for the most part, when a tornado is coming, you can hide in the fire stairs."

In various fields such as HVAC engineering, structural engineering and architecture, meteorological and climate models are used to estimate atmospheric pressure, wind speeds, wind loads, moisture, precipitation and other related aspects, which are covered by meteorology and climate science, according to Keenan.

"We have to design buildings not just for today," he said, "but what that weather is going to be like in the future."