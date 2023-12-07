The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain, wind, storms target eastern US this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, and there are only 23 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Massive weekend storm to pummel eastern US

Just about everyone in the eastern half of the country will see some kind of impact from a powerful storm this weekend. Rain and snow will be the most far-reaching weather from the storm. Damaging winds are possible along the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to New England. Meanwhile, severe storms are possible from Texas into Tennessee.

An overview of impacts expected from this weekend's large storm in the eastern U.S.

New atmospheric river storm heads for Northwest

After the recent deadly impacts of a Pineapple Express storm in the Pacific Northwest, another atmospheric river storm has its sights set on the region. Heavy rain is returning to Washington, Oregon and northern California late Friday. Heavy snow is possible in higher elevations.

The precipitation forecast for the Northwest through the weekend.

