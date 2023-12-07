The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain, wind, storms target eastern US this weekend
Start your day with the latest weather news – A powerful weekend storm is bringing a wide range of impacts up and down the eastern half of the country.
It's Friday, Dec. 8, 2023
Massive weekend storm to pummel eastern US
Just about everyone in the eastern half of the country will see some kind of impact from a powerful storm this weekend. Rain and snow will be the most far-reaching weather from the storm. Damaging winds are possible along the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to New England. Meanwhile, severe storms are possible from Texas into Tennessee.
(FOX Weather)
New atmospheric river storm heads for Northwest
After the recent deadly impacts of a Pineapple Express storm in the Pacific Northwest, another atmospheric river storm has its sights set on the region. Heavy rain is returning to Washington, Oregon and northern California late Friday. Heavy snow is possible in higher elevations.
(FOX Weather)
