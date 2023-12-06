The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potent weekend storm eyes eastern US after deadly floods hit West

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, and there are only 24 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Potent storm set to slam the East with rain, wind, snow

The eastern half of the U.S. could be in for an interesting weekend when it comes to weather, as confidence is increasing that a potent storm system could usher in a triple threat of severe weather, snow and widespread rain with damaging winds. Some details still need to be ironed out, so it’s important to note that there could be changes to the forecast in the coming days.

However, the FOX Forecast Center believes severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact parts of the South this weekend. In addition, the Midwest could be facing the threat of measurable snow, while the mid-Atlantic and Northeast could see widespread rain and winds gusting between 50 and 70 mph. As colder air meets up with the storm over portions of the interior Northeast, the rain will likely change over to a burst of snow from late Sunday into Monday.

An overview of the impacts expected from this weekend's potent storm in the eastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly floodwaters recede in Pacific Northwest

Washington was slammed with major flooding this week after days of relentless rain from a deadly atmospheric river storm known as a Pineapple Express pounded the Pacific Northwest and sent rivers overflowing their banks.

Neighborhoods, roads and highways from the Cascades to the Pacific Ocean were covered with water, and flooding is being blamed for at least two deaths in Oregon.

Precipitation began to decrease across western Washington on Wednesday as the atmospheric river shifted south of the area. But the National Weather Service warned the river flood threat will continue into Thursday.

Watch this:

A sizzling pursuit occurred in a New Jersey neighborhood on Tuesday when police officers began to chance a runaway pig named "Albert Einswine." The skills of the determined Deptford Township police officers were nothing less than boar-ing as they chased the pig through the town.

The officers eventually caught up with the pig in a moment they won't soon forget.

