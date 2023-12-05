Winter wonderland greets surfers at Munich’s famous Eisbach river wave after historic snowstorm

MUNICH, Germany – Heavy snow recently blanketed southern Germany during a winter storm, but that didn't stop local surfers from heading out to ride the Eisbachwelle, the world-famous wave of Munich.

The land-locked Bavarian city capital is home to the Eisbach River with one of the best freshwater waves in the world, according to Surfline. Surfer Today calls it the "mother of all river waves."

SNOWSTORM PARALYZES TRAVEL IN SOUTHERN GERMANY

When the Munich area recorded nearly 17 inches of snow, halting most ground and air travel, surfers put on their wet suits and walked or biked to catch the Eisbachwelle (Eisbach wave).

Eisbach, which means ice brook or creek, is a small channel off the Isar River within the English Garden, a public park in Munich. According to Simply Munich, the wave happened naturally when gravel and rocks accumulated on the riverbed, blocking the current, but in the 1980s a railway sleeper was installed on the riverbed, making the wave available to surf year-round.

With thick wetsuits, surfers can ride the landlocked wave even in near-freezing temperatures after trudging through the snow.

Photos by Getty Images photographers show the surfers catching the waves in a winter wonderland this week with snow-covered trees along the bank of the Eisbach.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

In 2010, the surfing spot became a legal pastime but people have been surfing the Eisbach for 40 years, according to Simply Munich.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Munich’s tourism website lists the Eisbachwelle among the city’s top attractions for sports fans and tourists to watch. However, this unique wave is only recommended for experienced surfers.

More snow and freezing rain continued to fall in Munich this week, according to the Deutscher Wetterdienst (German Weather Service).

Flight operations out of Munich Airport resumed on Wednesday. However, extreme winter weather conditions continue to impact flights, according to the airport.