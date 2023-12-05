Winter wonderland greets surfers at Munich’s famous Eisbach river wave after historic snowstorm

When the Munich area recorded nearly 17 inches of snow, halting most ground and air travel, surfers put on their wet suits and walked or biked to catch the Eisbachwelle (Eisbach wave).
A surfer surfs on the current of the Eisbach River following a heavy snowfall on December 02, 2023 in Munich, Germany. A deluge of snow has forced cancellations of rail connections and caused traffic chaos. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Eisbach, which means ice brook or creek, is a small channel off the Isar River within the English Garden, a public park in Munich. According to Simply Munich, the wave happened naturally when gravel and rocks accumulated on the riverbed, blocking the current, but in the 1980s a railway sleeper was installed on the riverbed, making the wave available to surf year-round.
With thick wetsuits, surfers can ride the landlocked wave even in near-freezing temperatures after trudging through the snow.
Photos by Getty Images photographers show the surfers catching the waves in a winter wonderland this week with snow-covered trees along the bank of the Eisbach.
Image 1 of 8
A surfer rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden on December 3, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach, (ice brook) wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. (Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 8
A surfer rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden on December 3, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach, (ice brook) wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. (Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 8
A surfer walks along the side of the Eisbach on December 3, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach, (ice brook) wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. (Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 8
Two men carry their surfboards up the embankment at the Eisbach in the English Garden. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 8
A surfer surfs on the current of the Eisbach River following a heavy snowfall on December 02, 2023 in Munich, Germany. A deluge of snow has forced cancellations of rail connections and caused traffic chaos. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 8
A surfboard and bike are seen beside the Eisbach on December 3, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach, (ice brook) wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. (Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 8
A surfer rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden on December 3, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach, (ice brook) wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. (Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 8
A surfer rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden on December 3, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach, (ice brook) wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. (Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images)
( )
In 2010, the surfing spot became a legal pastime but people have been surfing the Eisbach for 40 years, according to Simply Munich.