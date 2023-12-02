Snowstorm paralyzes travel in southern Germany

MUNICH, Germany – Photos and videos showed snow blanketing parts of southern Germany, where travel was ground to a halt due to the inclement weather.

Nearly 17 inches fell in some parts of the Munich area, according to the German Weather Service.

Officials at the Munich Airport stated Saturday that air traffic had been halted until at least Sunday, as the heavy snowfall was expected to continue into the night.

Images of a frozen Munich Airport showed airplanes covered in snow and ice on the tarmac.

Ground travel was also affected by the snowstorm. Images shot at a train station in Munich show snow-covered trains stuck on the rails.

German train company Deutsche Bahn said in a statement that restrictions have been placed on rail travel in southern Germany for Saturday and Sunday. The company recommended people postpone travel to and from Munich.

The image below shows a Deutsche Bahn train stuck on the snow-covered rails.

Road travelers didn't fare much better, as snow blanketed roadways, street signs and stoplights.

In the photo below, vehicles nearly disappeared under the thick layer of snow.

Tucks and tractors were being used to remove snow from the road and make routes somewhat clear for use, such as the road in front of St. Ludwig Church in Munich.

While the snowstorm created headaches for some, it produced a winter wonderland for others.

The heavy snowfall drew residents out to brave the cold and enjoy the fresh powder.