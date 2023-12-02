Search
Snowstorm paralyzes travel in southern Germany

Nearly 17 inches of snow fell in some parts of the Munich area, according to the German Weather Service.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A snowstorm dropped several inches of snow in some areas of southern Germany, including this neighborhood in Munich. (Courtesy: @marcomecarozzi471 / TikTok) 00:57

Snow blankets neighborhood in Munich, Germany

A snowstorm dropped several inches of snow in some areas of southern Germany, including this neighborhood in Munich. (Courtesy: @marcomecarozzi471 / TikTok)

MUNICH, Germany – Photos and videos showed snow blanketing parts of southern Germany, where travel was ground to a halt due to the inclement weather.

Nearly 17 inches fell in some parts of the Munich area, according to the German Weather Service.

Officials at the Munich Airport stated Saturday that air traffic had been halted until at least Sunday, as the heavy snowfall was expected to continue into the night.

Images of a frozen Munich Airport showed airplanes covered in snow and ice on the tarmac. 

02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: A snow-covered plane stands at the airport. The closure of flight operations at Munich Airport has been extended until 03.12.2023 at 6.00 a.m. due to heavy snowfall. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A snow-covered plane stands at the Munich Airport.

(Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / picture alliance / Getty Images)

Ground travel was also affected by the snowstorm. Images shot at a train station in Munich show snow-covered trains stuck on the rails.

German train company Deutsche Bahn said in a statement that restrictions have been placed on rail travel in southern Germany for Saturday and Sunday. The company recommended people postpone travel to and from Munich.

The image below shows a Deutsche Bahn train stuck on the snow-covered rails.

02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: A Deutsche Bahn (DB) train stands on a snow-covered track at the main station. Train services to and from the main station have been temporarily suspended. Snow and ice have caused chaos on the roads and on the railroads in southern Bavaria. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A Deutsche Bahn (DB) train stands on a snow-covered track at the main station.

(Sven Hoppe / picture alliance / Getty Images)

Road travelers didn't fare much better, as snow blanketed roadways, street signs and stoplights. 

In the photo below, vehicles nearly disappeared under the thick layer of snow.

dpatop - 02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Masses of snow lie on cars and a road in the state capital. Snow and ice have caused chaos on the roads and on the railroads in the south of Bavaria. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa (Photo by Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Masses of snow lie on cars and a road in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

(Felix Hörhager / picture alliance / Getty Images)

Tucks and tractors were being used to remove snow from the road and make routes somewhat clear for use, such as the road in front of St. Ludwig Church in Munich.

Snow is cleared in Munich, Germany.

Snow is cleared in Munich, Germany.

(@hamza.mzr via Storyful / FOX Weather)

While the snowstorm created headaches for some, it produced a winter wonderland for others.

The heavy snowfall drew residents out to brave the cold and enjoy the fresh powder.

  • 02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: A dog romps in the deep snow in a park. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
    A dog romps in the deep snow in a park in Munich. (Peter Kneffel / picture alliance)

  • Onset of winter in southern Germany - Munich 02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Adults with children and sledges walk up the hill behind the Landtag. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
    Adults with children and sledges walk up the hill behind the Landtag in Munich. (Peter Kneffel / picture alliance)

  • Onset of winter in southern Germany - Munich 02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Two men carry their surfboards up the embankment at the Eisbach in the English Garden. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
    Two men carry their surfboards up the embankment at the Eisbach in the English Garden in Munich. (Peter Kneffel / picture alliance)

  • Onset of winter in southern Germany - Munich 02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: A cyclist rides through the snow-covered city center. Snow and ice have caused chaos on the roads and on the railroads in southern Bavaria. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
    A cyclist rides through the snow-covered city center. (Peter Kneffel / picture alliance)

