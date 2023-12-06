Sizzling pig pursuit caught on video: 'Albert Einswine' no match for New Jersey police

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A sizzling pursuit occurred in a New Jersey neighborhood on Tuesday as police officers chased a runaway pig living high on the hog.

The skills of the determined Deptford Township officers were nothing less than boar-ing as they navigated through the city to catch the pig of the litter – appropriately named "Albert Einswine."

"Sometimes the jokes just write themselves," the department joked on Facebook, posting a video of the chase and apprehension.

"We're all friends here," one officer could be heard laughing uncontrollably on the video amid squeals from the 4-year-old swine. "Oh, my God!"

PHOTOS: ULTRA-RARE, GIANT RAT THAT CRACKS COCONUTS WITH ITS TEETH CAUGHT ON CAMERA FOR FIRST TIME

Dispatchers were even heard communicating on the radio with each other, offering a more elastic leash to possibly avoid any injuries – like pulling a ham-string because the commotion was such a pig deal along Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive.

The intense pursuit kept officers on the edge of their seats as they eventually caught up with the hog – a moment that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Police managed to corral him near the New Sharon neighborhood using "de-escalation techniques and the latest technology," officers noted.

Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance to his owners, police joked.