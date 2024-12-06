The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful Northeast storm wreaks havoc with more snow on way

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Snow squalls, blizzard conditions lead to treacherous travel as winter storm slams Great Lakes, Northeast

Snow is winding down across the Northeast on Friday after a powerful winter storm finishes its race across the U.S. , bringing life-threatening snow squalls and blizzard conditions to regions slammed by the first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season.

The FOX Forecast Center said a gradual warm-up is expected to limit snow chances over the weekend. However, a fast-moving clipper will swing across New England late Saturday into Sunday, causing some disruptions to travel along with a quick burst of snow.

Due to the fast-moving nature of the snow, totals are likely to only amount to around 3-5 inches of additional snow. This clipper is expected to move out by late Sunday into the Atlantic.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow is currently falling.

(FOX Weather)



Flood threat increasing as tropical showers soak Texas, Gulf Coast for days

A weekslong stretch of dry weather across Texas and the northern Gulf Coast is coming to an end this week as the region faces the threat of rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms over the next several days.

The FOX Forecast Center said a weak area of low pressure is expected to develop close to the coast, and that will help funnel a surge of moisture in from the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Tsunami threat ends for Northern California, Oregon coasts after major 7.0 earthquake

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake off the coast of Northern California prompted a rare tsunami warning for coastal areas near the California- Oregon state line, including San Francisco Bay.

A powerful 7.0 earthquake was recorded around 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles offshore of Ferndale, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 7.0 quake is the strongest in the region since at least 2005, when a magnitude of 7.2 occurred, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Watch: Thundersnow rumbles across multiple states during winter storm

A dramatic winter scene unfolded across multiple states Thursday morning, as a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow lit up the sky.

Bright flashes of lightning and claps of thunder accompanied heavy snowfall and strong winds , surprising residents of New York , Ohio , Michigan and Pennsylvania .

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.