Published

'This is insane!': Thundersnow rumbles across multiple states during winter storm

Bright flashes of lightning and thunder crackled Thursday morning as thunderstorms produced heavy snowfall and strong winds – a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow. Residents of New York, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania were caught off guard by the extreme weather event.

FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar breaks down thundersnow and how it forms. 01:14

Know Your FOX Weather: Thundersnow

FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar breaks down thundersnow and how it forms.

HAMBURG, N.Y. – A dramatic winter scene unfolded across multiple states Thursday morning, as a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow lit up the sky. 

Bright flashes of lightning and claps of thunder accompanied heavy snowfall and strong winds, surprising residents of New York, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

X user @weather_buffalo managed to capture thundersnow on both his home security camera and cellphone in Hamburg in Erie County.

Security camera captured a bright flash of lightning and thunder cracking as a lake-effect snow warning was in place in New York State. 00:18

Watch: Security camera captures thundersnow in Hamburg, New York

Security camera captured a bright flash of lightning and thunder cracking as a lake-effect snow warning was in place in New York State.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo had issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for the region, forecasting up to 8 inches of snowfall and wind gusts of 50 mph. The extreme weather conditions have caused significant visibility reduction and potential power outages due to fallen tree branches.

Thunderstorms also rumbled across the sky in Aurora, Ohio, early Thursday morning. The extreme weather event was captured on video by @Cnewcity.

"This is insane! What a way to wake up," he said.

Thunderstorms rumbled across the sky in Aurora, Ohio, early Thursday morning accompanied by flashes of lightning and a burst of overnight snow accumulation. 03:17

Thundersnow rumbles across sky in Aurora, Ohio

Thunderstorms rumbled across the sky in Aurora, Ohio, early Thursday morning accompanied by flashes of lightning and a burst of overnight snow accumulation.

The same electrifying event was captured on video in Holland, Michigan. The town is under a Winter Storm Warning until early Friday morning.

This rare phenomenon in Holland, Michigan, on Thursday morning occured when thunderstorms produce snow instead of rain, and it's typically associated with the most intense winter storms. 01:07

Thundersnow strikes Holland, Michigan

This rare phenomenon in Holland, Michigan, on Thursday morning occured when thunderstorms produce snow instead of rain, and it's typically associated with the most intense winter storms.

Brendan Pham was astonished Thursday morning to have witnessed thundersnow in State College, Pennsylvania.

"Not once, not twice. Three times I see thundersnow here in State College. First time ever," he said.

Thundersnow struck State College three times Thursday morning.

(@WXStormGeek/X)

