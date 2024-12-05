'This is insane!': Thundersnow rumbles across multiple states during winter storm

HAMBURG, N.Y. – A dramatic winter scene unfolded across multiple states Thursday morning, as a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow lit up the sky.

Bright flashes of lightning and claps of thunder accompanied heavy snowfall and strong winds, surprising residents of New York, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

X user @weather_buffalo managed to capture thundersnow on both his home security camera and cellphone in Hamburg in Erie County.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo had issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for the region, forecasting up to 8 inches of snowfall and wind gusts of 50 mph. The extreme weather conditions have caused significant visibility reduction and potential power outages due to fallen tree branches.

Thunderstorms also rumbled across the sky in Aurora, Ohio, early Thursday morning. The extreme weather event was captured on video by @Cnewcity.

"This is insane! What a way to wake up," he said.

The same electrifying event was captured on video in Holland, Michigan. The town is under a Winter Storm Warning until early Friday morning.

Brendan Pham was astonished Thursday morning to have witnessed thundersnow in State College, Pennsylvania.

"Not once, not twice. Three times I see thundersnow here in State College. First time ever," he said.

