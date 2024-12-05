Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

See it: Powerful winter storm lashes Northeast as millions endure snow squalls, biting winds

Winter weather alerts for more than 17 million people stretch from Michigan to Maine, including Blizzard Warnings in some locations. Officials are warning of whiteout conditions in some places.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports live from a snowy Erie, Pennsylvania, where another round of heavy snows and strong winds are happening Thursday. 06:06

Erie, Pennsylvania, buried in snow as new Blizzard Warning issued

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports live from a snowy Erie, Pennsylvania, where another round of heavy snows and strong winds are happening Thursday.

A powerful winter storm is bringing snow squalls and biting winds to millions across the Northeast on Thursday. 

Footage by Nathan Voytovick shows strong winds, blowing snow and poor visibility at New Buffalo Beach, Michigan, early Thursday morning. Voytovick described the weather as "insane."

A videographer captured intense weather conditions in Michigan in the early hours of Thursday, as the Great Lakes region was hit by lake-effect snow. Footage by Nathan Voytovick shows strong winds, blowing snow, and poor visibility at New Buffalo Beach. Voytovick described the weather in New Buffalo as 01:09

'Insane' weather conditions as Great Lakes region hit by lake-effect snow

A videographer captured intense weather conditions in Michigan in the early hours of Thursday, as the Great Lakes region was hit by lake-effect snow. Footage by Nathan Voytovick shows strong winds, blowing snow, and poor visibility at New Buffalo Beach. Voytovick described the weather in New Buffalo as

Snow Squall Warnings have been issued in multiple states from North Dakota to Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey over the past two days, and forecasters were warning people of the dangerous and potentially life-threatening travel conditions due to the blowing snow leading to whiteout conditions.

Black ice and near-blizzard conditions Wednesday evening caused numerous car accidents, including a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 40 near Holland, Michigan. No serious injuries were reported. To combat the heavy snowfall and strong winds, over 930 road crews are working tirelessly across the state to keep roads clear and safe.

SNOW SQUALLS, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LEAD TO TREACHEROUS TRAVEL AS WINTER STORM SLAMS GREAT LAKES, NORTHEAST

Treacherous travel conditions were reported in Michigan as a winter storm swept across the area, dumping heavy snow and producing strong winds. This video shows a multivehicle crash on Highway 40 near Holland, Michigan.  00:49

Watch: Video shows multivehicle crash on Michigan highway during winter storm

Treacherous travel conditions were reported in Michigan as a winter storm swept across the area, dumping heavy snow and producing strong winds. This video shows a multivehicle crash on Highway 40 near Holland, Michigan. 

Winter weather alerts for more than 17 million people stretch from Michigan to Maine, including Blizzard Warnings in some locations.

Janice Pantelleria witnessed a rare and beautiful natural phenomenon outside her Paw Paw, Michigan, home: snow rollers. These cylindrical snow formations, created by strong winds and specific snow conditions, transformed her yard into a winter wonderland.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Snow rollers are a rare sight, requiring a specific combination of factors, including strong winds, light, powdery snow and a smooth surface.

(Janice Pantelleria)

Intense snow squalls are expected to produce whiteout conditions and icy roads, making travel extremely hazardous. Strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph, have caused power outages and downed trees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A timelapse video shows a snow squall blasting Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday. 00:20

Watch: Timelapse video shows snow squall blasting Fargo, North Dakota

A timelapse video shows a snow squall blasting Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning as conditions worsened with 30-plus mph wind gusts, making conditions even more treacherous. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the city through Saturday. 

Between last Friday and Monday, the city was blanketed with a staggering 31.9 inches of snow, ranking it as the sixth-highest four-day snowfall total in the city's history.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports live from a snowy Erie, Pennsylvania, where another round of heavy snows and strong winds are coming Thursday.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports live from a snowy Erie, Pennsylvania, where another round of heavy snows and strong winds are happening Thursday.

(FOX Weather)

Cleveland, Ohio, is once again bearing the brunt of a powerful lake-effect snowstorm. More than 930 road crews are working to keep up with the heavy snowfall, which has transitioned into pure lake-effect snow. The city's Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, with significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Mentor, Ohio, on Thursday with a look at the treacherous travel conditions.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Mentor, Ohio, on Thursday, as a powerful winter storm was blasting the area with strong winds and snow that is leading to dangerous travel conditions.  04:24

Powerful winter storm blasting Ohio with strong winds, heavy snow

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Mentor, Ohio, on Thursday, as a powerful winter storm was blasting the area with strong winds and snow that is leading to dangerous travel conditions. 

Significant snowfall accumulations, particularly in the lake-effect snow belts, are forecast. Areas along the central Appalachians and interior New England could see up to a foot or two of snow, adding to the already-impressive snowfall totals.

As the storm system moves through, frigid arctic air will settle over the Northeast, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

Tags
Loading...