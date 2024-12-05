See it: Powerful winter storm lashes Northeast as millions endure snow squalls, biting winds

A powerful winter storm is bringing snow squalls and biting winds to millions across the Northeast on Thursday.

Footage by Nathan Voytovick shows strong winds, blowing snow and poor visibility at New Buffalo Beach, Michigan, early Thursday morning. Voytovick described the weather as "insane."

Snow Squall Warnings have been issued in multiple states from North Dakota to Ohio, Pennsylvania , New York and New Jersey over the past two days, and forecasters were warning people of the dangerous and potentially life-threatening travel conditions due to the blowing snow leading to whiteout conditions.

Black ice and near-blizzard conditions Wednesday evening caused numerous car accidents, including a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 40 near Holland, Michigan. No serious injuries were reported. To combat the heavy snowfall and strong winds, over 930 road crews are working tirelessly across the state to keep roads clear and safe.

SNOW SQUALLS, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LEAD TO TREACHEROUS TRAVEL AS WINTER STORM SLAMS GREAT LAKES, NORTHEAST

Winter weather alerts for more than 17 million people stretch from Michigan to Maine , including Blizzard Warnings in some locations.

Janice Pantelleria witnessed a rare and beautiful natural phenomenon outside her Paw Paw, Michigan, home: snow rollers. These cylindrical snow formations, created by strong winds and specific snow conditions, transformed her yard into a winter wonderland.

Intense snow squalls are expected to produce whiteout conditions and icy roads, making travel extremely hazardous. Strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph, have caused power outages and downed trees.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning as conditions worsened with 30-plus mph wind gusts, making conditions even more treacherous. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the city through Saturday.

Between last Friday and Monday, the city was blanketed with a staggering 31.9 inches of snow, ranking it as the sixth-highest four-day snowfall total in the city's history.

Cleveland, Ohio, is once again bearing the brunt of a powerful lake-effect snowstorm. More than 930 road crews are working to keep up with the heavy snowfall, which has transitioned into pure lake-effect snow. The city's Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, with significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Mentor, Ohio, on Thursday with a look at the treacherous travel conditions.

Significant snowfall accumulations, particularly in the lake-effect snow belts, are forecast. Areas along the central Appalachians and interior New England could see up to a foot or two of snow, adding to the already-impressive snowfall totals.

As the storm system moves through, frigid arctic air will settle over the Northeast, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.