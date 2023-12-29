Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Large waves pound California coast again

Start your day with the latest weather news – After massive swells injured eight and caused damage along the California shoreline already this week, waves up to 40 feet are possible once again.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Series of storms impacting West Coast this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, and there is only one day left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California coast being pounded by mammoth waves again

Waves of up to 40 feet are possible along the California coastline Saturday, just two days after the shore was battered by similar swells. At least eight people were injured, and damage was reported in towns up and down the coast. Both Coastal Flood and High Surf warnings are in effect for the Golden State’s seashore.

  Large waves break near the beach with an oil platform in the distance on December 28, 2023, in Ventura, California.
    Large waves break near the beach with an oil platform in the distance on December 28, 2023, in Ventura, California. (Mario Tama)

    A 20 foot swell dwarfing the Ventura Pier. (NWS Los Angeles)

  Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA.
    Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

    Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris.

    Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris. (@CHPscrz via X)

    Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris. (@CHPscrz via X)

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf.

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf. (City of Santa Cruz)

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf. (City of Santa Cruz)

    Police closed the Rio Del Mar Esplanade due to flooding.

    High swells nearly topping the pier in Capitola, California.

More than 100 rescued from breakaway ice on Minnesota lake

Over 100 people in northern Minnesota were rescued after becoming stranded on a large piece of ice that was afloat on a lake near the town of Bemidji. None of the individuals or rescuers involved in the operation were reported to have injuries.

Red Lake in Minnesota

Red Lake, MN

(Beltrami County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

Saying so long to 2023

As the year comes to an end, we’re looking back at some of the incredible power that was displayed by Mother Nature. From hurricanes to tornadoes, from extreme cold to unrelenting heat, it ran the gamut this year. Here is a selection of our stories that recap the wild weather of 2023.

Watch this

There’s been a lot of buzz about the polar vortex lately. An expert helps sort it out.

What's with all the buzz about the polar vortex?

Before you go

With this being the last Daily Weather Update of 2023, all of us at FOX Weather want to wish you a safe and happy new year.

2023's weird weather recap

