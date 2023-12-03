See funniest wildlife photos of 2023: Air guitar 'roo and feuding finches take top honors

Founded in 2015 by two professional photographers, the popular annual contest is described as a "fun and free-to-enter photography competition unlike any other, showcasing seriously funny images of the Earth's most amazing wildlife."
Jason Moore’s photo of a kangaroo appearing to play air guitar in the suburbs of Perth, Australia, wasthe 2023 overall winner.
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Jason Moore Perth Australia Title: Air Guitar Roo Description: "I was driving past a mob of Western Grey Kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers. I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos. I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose - to me it looks like he's practising strumming on his Air Guitar." Animal: Western Grey Kangaroo Location of shot: Perth, Australia
"I had been out with my camera photographing some waterfowl at a nearby lake," Moore explained in a press release. "I had been up at sunrise to take advantage of the ‘golden hour’ light, but it turned out to be a disappointing morning on the water. After leaving the lake, somewhat dejected, I decided to swing past an area of open bushland that I know of, because there are often a ‘mob’ of kangaroos feeding and sunning themselves in a field close to the road.
"When I arrived, there were a number of kangaroos in the field," Moore continued. "The morning light was still favourable, so I grabbed my camera and headed off to a spot where I could get down to eye level with my subjects, amongst the biting ticks (the lengths we go to, just to get that perfect image.) I ended up shooting about 40 or 50 frames of the Kangaroos with various content including Mum’s, Joey’s and also some action shots of them bouncing along through the yellow field."
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Jacek Stankiewicz Kraków Poland Title: Dispute Description: "I caught this scene while watching birds in the Bialowieza Forest. Young greenfinch was still fed by parents. However, from time to time birds looked like having argument. My friends interpret this scene in two ways. 1 A young naughty kid is arguing with a parent. 2. One kid is reporting to the parent that its brother did something wrong: look he has broken the glass in the window." Animal: Greenfinch (Chloris chloris) Location of shot: Bialowieza forest
There were six category winners for the 2023 contest, including young photographer Jacek Stankiewicz with his image of two greenfinches called "Dispute." Stankiewicz also earned the coveted people’s choice award.