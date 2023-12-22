The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Massive storm takes aim during Christmas weekend
Start your day with the latest weather news – A far-reaching storm will bring a variety of impactful weather to the central part of the country through the Christmas weekend.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, and there are only eight days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Massive storm to make Christmas travel messy for millions
From winter weather to flooding rain, a large storm is set to make travel during the Christmas weekend messy for millions of people in the central U.S. Heavy snow is expected from Colorado to Nebraska, while parts of the Plains and Midwest face the possibility of an ice storm. From Texas to Georgia, heavy rain is raising the risk of flash flooding.
(FOX Weather)
Death toll from Northeast flooding grows
Another victim of the floods that ravaged the Northeast this week has been found, bringing the death toll to eight. The most recent death was the final person being sought after a car was washed away in Maine.
Watch this
Planes were forced to abort their landings while teetering in high winds in England during Storm Pia.
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- Man rescued from San Diego hole amid stormy weather
- Patriots-Broncos preview: Christmas Eve storm could bring snow to Denver for Sunday's matchup
- New photo of Uranus taken by Webb telescope shows vivid details of 7th planet
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.