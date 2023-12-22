The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Massive storm takes aim during Christmas weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, and there are only eight days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Massive storm to make Christmas travel messy for millions

From winter weather to flooding rain, a large storm is set to make travel during the Christmas weekend messy for millions of people in the central U.S. Heavy snow is expected from Colorado to Nebraska, while parts of the Plains and Midwest face the possibility of an ice storm. From Texas to Georgia, heavy rain is raising the risk of flash flooding.

The outlook for a storm set to move across the central U.S. this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Death toll from Northeast flooding grows

Another victim of the floods that ravaged the Northeast this week has been found, bringing the death toll to eight. The most recent death was the final person being sought after a car was washed away in Maine.

Planes were forced to abort their landings while teetering in high winds in England during Storm Pia.

