Patriots-Broncos preview: Christmas Eve storm could bring snow to Denver for Sunday's matchup

Both the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots look to bounce back in Week 16 after coming off losses last week, but could snow be in their future?

The Patriots will come into this game with a 3-11 record. The team has shifted between Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones at quarterback and has the worst-scoring offense in the NFL.

Meanwhile, after getting blown out by the Detroit Lions in Week 15, the Broncos have a record of 7-7. This is an important game for the Broncos, as they need to win if they want a legitimate shot at the postseason.

Regardless of the snow, it's clear that this should be a strong bounce-back game for the Broncos versus the Patriots.

New England Patriots-Denver Broncos fantasy football implications

When deciding between players whom you equally like to start in your fantasy football lineup, weather can be the ultimate tiebreaker.

Snow or no snow in the forecast, there are few players you would want from this matchup in your fantasy football playoff lineup.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton might be a player to plug into your lineup if you're dealing with injuries this week. His fantasy potential is limited with the Broncos passing game generating the eighth-fewest yards through the air, but he's the one player on the Broncos' offense to take a flier on.

As far as the Patriots, I would recommend staying away from any of their offensive players, but if you need a defense, the Patriots may be worth a shot if you don't have a better matchup. And considering the weather may be an added element, they may be a good play this week.

Forecast for Patriots-Broncos in Denver

If you are headed to the roofless Empower Field at Mile High on Christmas Eve, you may see some of the white stuff falling from the sky for the 6:15 p.m. MT kickoff.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a storm that may disrupt holiday travel , potentially affecting millions of Americans trying to get home for Christmas .

We're keeping a close eye on the cold air that's expected to arrive on the backside of the low-pressure system. If this air is cold enough, it could result in heavy snow in some parts of the Rockies and Central Plains just before Christmas.

Snow or no snow, you can't beat football on Christmas Eve night.