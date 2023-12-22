Watch: Planes abort harrowing landings in England as Storm Pia rakes UK with 50-80 mph gusts

MANCHESTER, England – Storm Pia brought ferocious winds to parts of England Thursday, creating havoc at some of the region’s airports.

Video from just outside Manchester’s airport by Simon Whittaker shows two jets that had a harrowing attempt at a landing amid wind gusts of 40-50 mph. As gusts buffeted the planes just before they reached the runway, both jets underwent dramatic wobbles, causing the pilots to abort the landings and make another attempt.

ITV reports that 11 flights were eventually diverted to other local airports, though the airport didn’t need to close during the storm.

In Bolton, strong winds shattered a storefront window, while several trees were knocked down during the storm, ITV added.

All of Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland were placed in a yellow-level wind warning during Storm Pia Thursday.

Gusts reached 81 mph in Northumberland and 79 mph in West Yorkshire, according to the UK Met Office.

While in the higher elevations at Scotland’s Cairn Gorm Summit, a gust reached 115 mph.