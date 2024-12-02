The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Lake-effect snowstorm, arctic blast impact millions in US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Lake-effect snowstorm dumps nearly 5 feet of snow in Great Lakes

A long-duration and historic lake-effect snowstorm that dumped 3-5 feet of snow in Great Lakes communities from Michigan to New York is continuing to blast the region and impact travel as people return to work and school after the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Epic snowfall totals have been reported across the region, including in communities downwind of Lake Erie in northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, and downwind of Lake Ontario in northern New York. An additional foot or more of snow is possible in the most persistent lake bands before things finally begin to wind down on Tuesday.

Alberta Clipper to bring snow to over a dozen states

A winter weather event known as an Alberta Clipper will descend from Canada later this week and roll across the northern tier, potentially bringing snow to at least 12 states from the Dakotas to New England .

The weather event is set to begin on Wednesday when the clipper system tracks down into North Dakota before zooming across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast by Thursday.

Arctic blast to send temperatures plunging below freezing

Winter weather is making its presence known across the U.S. as people deal with the lake-effect snowstorm, but to make matters worse, rounds of arctic air will continue to invade the country and send temperatures tumbling below freezing in cities as far as the Southeast .

Watch: Thundersnow reported during epic lake-effect snowstorm

The significant lake-effect snowstorm that impacted communities across the Great Lakes region produced thundersnow and even some waterspouts along the shore of Lake Erie.

A video captured by FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic showed the thundersnow in action on Saturday evening, producing lightning that lit up the sky above Blasdell , New York.

