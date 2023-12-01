The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atmospheric river storms target Northwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, and there are only 29 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Atmospheric river storms begin pounding Northwest

One after another, atmospheric river storms are lined up to smack the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. There are concerns that some of that mountain snow will rapidly melt as a storm of the warmer variety dumps rain in the high elevations. Flood and winter weather alerts have been issued in several states, from Washington and Oregon to Nevada and Wyoming.

Northeast faces back-to-back storms

The Northeast is also facing a one-two punch from Mother Nature as storms are expected to move across the region over the next several days. Rain and snow are possible, with Maine receiving upwards of a foot of snow in some places.

The forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Soaking rains trigger Flash Flood Warnings in New Orleans

The weekend kicked off a very soggy note along the Gulf Coast, providing much-needed relief to an area suffering from drought. However, the heavy rainfall in New Orleans has been too much of a good thing.

New Orleans reported nearly 4 inches of rain overnight, with steady rains lingering into sunrise. The NWS said an additional 2 to 3 inches is still expected in southeastern Louisiana on Saturday and into the Gulf Coast, and warned flash flooding is possible there too.

Flash Flood threat along the Gulf Coast Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



FOX Weather’s Ian Oliver got a chance to speak with two astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Watch his out-of-this-world interview.

