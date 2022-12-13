The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions of Americans in path of cross-country storm

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and there are only 17 days left in the year.

Cross-country storm creating tornadoes, blizzard as it moves east

A powerful storm system that has been hammering the U.S. with a variety of dangerous weather this week is continuing its trek across the country today. After tornadoes ripped across parts of the South on Tuesday, the FOX Forecast Center is again tracking a threat of severe thunderstorms across the region Wednesday.

Severe weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022.

(FOX Weather)



On the cold side of the storm, a blizzard crippled parts of the Plains on Tuesday. The worst of the winter weather is tracking east Wednesday, with the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest seeing a little bit of everything – snow, ice and rain.

Winter weather alerts for the northern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Weather Image of the Day: Path of destruction

Actually, it's a video. An EF-2 tornado with 125-mph winds ripped apart buildings in Wise County, Texas, on Tuesday. This is just one of the many scenes of twister damage shared by FOX 4 Dallas. Storm surveys will continue in the Dallas area Wednesday, where the National Weather Service said the cyclone count could be near a dozen by the time they’re finished.

Mauna Loa no longer erupting

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world located in Hawaii, has stopped erupting after a little more than two weeks of activity. According to officials, the lava supply to one of the main fissures stopped Saturday and tremors have diminished.

Peak of Geminid meteor shower happening now

The Geminid meteor shower began in November and will last until Christmas Eve. Peak activity happens in mid-December each year, with 100-150 meteors visible per hour. This year’s peak began on Tuesday and ends Wednesday. If you’re a shutterbug, we’ve got some tips on how to snap a picture of a meteor with your phone.

