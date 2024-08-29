The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather derails train, produces tornadoes in Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, August 29, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tornadoes caught on video in the Plains

Severe weather blasted across portions of the northern Plains on Wednesday, with thunderstorms producing powerful winds that blew over a train, as well as reports of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds .

There were at least five reports of tornadoes that were received from North Dakota and South Dakota , including a large twister that was caught on video by exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic.

More severe weather headed for Midwest

For the third time this week, severe weather may hammer parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The severe storm potential will likely set up across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities right in the crosshairs. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather here.

Watch: Fiery crash of SpaceX Falcon 9 booster results in FAA grounding

A fiery crash of a Falcon 9 booster safely off the coast of Florida resulted in the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounding the fleet as SpaceX will be tasked with identifying what went wrong before flying again.

The rocket and satellite deployment during the early-Wednesday mission seemed to go off without a hitch, but the landing of the booster on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship went awry.

Video captured the moment when the piece of the rocket crashed onto the deck during the recovery process.

