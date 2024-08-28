Some signs of life in Atlantic emerge as 2 areas now monitored through Labor Day weekend

The tropics remain exceptionally quiet for the last week of August, but there are some signs of life as two areas in the Atlantic are now being monitored.

The first is a disturbance a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. It began producing consistent showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving it a very low chance of developing.

This is due to the fact that by Thursday, upper-level winds are forecast to strengthen over the system, and wind shear should rip it apart, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Then, the attention turns to the potential for a tropical disturbance to develop early next week in the tropical Atlantic.

The outlook for a potential disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic.

Should the disturbance develop, it will track west and potentially impact the northern Caribbean islands sometime next week, according to the NHC. It is too soon to know the eventual track and impacts, but those in the northern Caribbean islands should monitor the system.

Beyond the potential disturbance, the FOX Forecast Center said models are beginning to suggest potential development associated with another disturbance set to roll off the African coast early next week.

Wind shear across the tropical Atlantic is expected to remain low during this first week of September, but lingering Saharan dust in the region tempers confidence in any development.