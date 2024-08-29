Search
Hawaii in for Labor Day weekend rain as pesky tropical system scoots by Aloha State

This latest round of wet weather comes after Hawaii’s Big Island was blasted by then-Hurricane Hone, which brought more than 2 feet of rain, damaging winds and dangerous surf to the area less than a week ago.

HONOLULU – It’s not only the mainland U.S. that could be in for a bumpy ride when it comes to Labor Day holiday travel, as Hawaii is also bracing for rain that could put the brakes on outdoor plans in parts of the Aloha State.

This latest round of wet weather comes after Hawaii’s Big Island was blasted by then-Hurricane Hone, which brought more than 2 feet of rain, damaging winds and dangerous surf to the area less than a week ago.

And now as Tropical Depression Gilma gets set to brush by the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, forecasters say there’s a chance that precipitation could impact Labor Day weekend celebrations.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Gilma.
(FOX Weather)

 

According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC), the center of Tropical Depression Gilma was located more than 400 miles to the east-southeast of Honolulu and was heading off to the west.

The CPHC said Gilma is expected to turn slightly north of due west on Thursday, followed by a turn to the west-northwest on Friday as the remnant low of Gilma passes near the Hawaiian Islands.

Gilma is then expected to dissipate near Kauai on Saturday.

Rain totals aren’t expected to mirror what was experienced from then-Hurricane Hone, but some areas of Hawaii could pick up a few inches of rain before conditions dry out.

Parts of Hawaii’s Big Island could pick up 2-3 inches of rain through Labor Day, but cities like Hilo and Kona are expected to see lower amounts.

A few inches of rain could also fall across parts of Maui, with cities like Lahaina expecting to see less than an inch of rain.

Honolulu won’t be immune to the wet weather either. The city could pick up an inch or so of rain through Monday.

The forecast for Honolulu through Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 
