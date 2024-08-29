Powerful storms derail train, produce tornadoes in northern Plains

MOUND CITY, S.D. – Severe weather blasted across portions of the northern Plains on Wednesday, with thunderstorms producing powerful winds that blew over a train, as well as reports of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

There were at least five reports of tornadoes that were received from North Dakota and South Dakota, including a large twister that was caught on video by exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The videos show the tornado spinning across a large open field and then a road near the community of Mound City, South Dakota. The slow-moving twister is seen pulling in large amounts of dirt and debris as it crosses the road, while another video showed tree branches flying through the air after the tornado passed.

Police in the community of Steele, North Dakota, said a tornado there luckily missed the town, but powerful winds derailed a nearby train just to the east.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Police said there were also reports of power poles being brought down as storms impacted the community of Tappen.

Large hail was also witnessed across the region, including a report of 2.75-inch hail near Saint Anthony, North Dakota.

Strong winds also blasted across the region, with a 69 mph gust reported near Logan Center, North Dakota, and a 60 mph wind gust near Bismarck.