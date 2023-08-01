The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flash flooding threat targets St. Louis
St. Louis in heart of flash flood threat
Thunderstorms with heavy rain are moving across Missouri. Some of them are training, which means storms are moving over the same area multiple times. The result is several inches of rain in a short amount of time, raising concerns about flooding. St. Louis is included in the "very likely" flash flood risk area outlined for Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)
No end in sight for heat dome baking southern US
Heat alerts continue for millions of people in the southern U.S. as a sprawling area of high pressure continues dominating the weather and creating an unrelenting heat dome. Long-term weather models don’t show a significant change to the pattern, meaning the heat wave will last for at least a week.
(FOX Weather)
California’s largest wildfire of year burns thousands of acres
The York Fire has grown to be the largest wildfire in California this year and has consumed more than 80,000 acres of the Mojave National Preserve. Firefighters began making progress on the blaze Tuesday.
Hurricane HQ: Invest 96L faces tough road in Atlantic while Hurricane Dora spins in Pacific
Invest 96L in the Atlantic has seen a steady drop in chances that it will develop into something more substantial. In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Dora is spinning through open waters off the coast of Mexico.
(FOX Weather)
