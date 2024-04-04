The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter continues dumping snow on New England

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 5, 2024, and National Nebraska Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Nor’easter still blasting New England

A late-season nor’easter that has hammered the Northeast and New England with drenching rain, heavy snow and gusty wind continues to pummel the region Friday. Snow will continue for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, but the worst of the weather should be on a downward trend by Saturday.

The winter alerts in effect for New England.

(FOX Weather)



2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be very busy

While signs have been pointing to an active Atlantic hurricane season this year, Colorado State University made it official Thursday. The school released its highly anticipated forecast for the upcoming season, calling for it to be extremely above average.

Colorado State University's forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just three days until the total solar eclipse . FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast , which shows where the best viewing conditions will be during the astronomical event. We've also launched our live blog that will have up-to-the-minute news and forecast coverage through Monday.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

This week, a powerful earthquake that rocked Taiwan triggered a landslide that was caught on camera.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.