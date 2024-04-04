Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter continues dumping snow on New England

Start your day with the latest weather news – A late-season nor’easter is still blanketing New England with snow, but the storm is winding down.

Weather in America: April 5, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, April 5, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 5, 2024, and National Nebraska Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nor’easter still blasting New England

A late-season nor’easter that has hammered the Northeast and New England with drenching rain, heavy snow and gusty wind continues to pummel the region Friday. Snow will continue for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, but the worst of the weather should be on a downward trend by Saturday.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be very busy

While signs have been pointing to an active Atlantic hurricane season this year, Colorado State University made it official Thursday. The school released its highly anticipated forecast for the upcoming season, calling for it to be extremely above average.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just three days until the total solar eclipse. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast, which shows where the best viewing conditions will be during the astronomical event. We've also launched our live blog that will have up-to-the-minute news and forecast coverage through Monday.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Rare Double Diamond effect for swath of Texas during solar eclipse?

There might be a swath of Texas that sees what's called the rare double diamond effect during the total solar eclipse on April 8. It happens just before totality.

This week, a powerful earthquake that rocked Taiwan triggered a landslide that was caught on camera.

Dramatic video captures moment earthquake triggered landslide in Taiwan

Dramatic video captured the moment a huge landslide was triggered by the powerful earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday.

