Extreme Weather
Watch: Massive landslide in Taiwan captured in dramatic video following deadly earthquake

At least nine people were confirmed to have died. More than a thousand people were injured, and over 640 people were still trapped as of Thursday, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency.

Dramatic video captured the moment a huge landslide was triggered by the powerful earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday.

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan – The powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan caused a massive landslide, which was captured in dramatic video footage showing large rocks and debris cascading down a hillside.

During the morning rush Wednesday, the country's strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked the island, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency reported the quake as a magnitude 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey measured it at 7.4. The quake occurred before 8 a.m. local time, about 11 miles south of Hualien City.

TAIWAN ROCKED BY ITS STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN NEARLY 25 YEARS, LEAVING AT LEAST 9 DEAD AND HUNDREDS INJURED

  This frame grab from AFPTV video taken on April 3, 2024 shows rescue workers searching for survivors at the damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east.
    This frame grab from AFPTV video taken on April 3, 2024 shows rescue workers searching for survivors at the damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. (STR/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

  Firefighters carry out search and rescue operations among the rubble as at least nine people were killed and hundreds of others injured after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien, Taiwan on April 03, 2024.
    Firefighters carry out search and rescue operations among the rubble as at least nine people were killed and hundreds of others injured after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on the Richter scale, in Hualien, Taiwan on April 03, 2024. (Ministry of Interior / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images)

  A small passenger vehicle is seriously damaged and the windshield is shattered after hit by falling rocks on the Zhonghengbian Road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Taichung, Taiwan on April 3, 2024.
    A small passenger vehicle is seriously damaged and the windshield is shattered after hit by falling rocks on the Zhonghengbian Road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on April 3, 2024. (Guguan Public Works Section/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  A view of rocks that fell and blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024.
    A view of rocks that fell and blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien on April 3, 2024. (Taichung City Fire Department/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  Firefighters continue search and rescue operations among the rubble as at least nine people were killed and hundreds of others injured after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien, Taiwan on April 03, 2024.
    Firefighters continue search and rescue operations among the rubble after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien on April 03, 2024. (Ministry of Interior / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images)

  Rescuers work at the partially collapsed building after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan.
    Rescuers work at the partially collapsed building after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan of China. (CG/VCG via Getty Images)

  A red building is partially collapsed after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan.
    A red building is partially collapsed after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan of China. (CG/VCG via Getty Images)

  The Uranus Building at Xuanyuan Road is tilted severely after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. The building tilted at an angle of more than 60 degrees, and one person is still missing.
    The Uranus Building at Xuanyuan Road is tilted severely after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien on April 3, 2024. (Hualien County Fire Department/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 3: The Uranus Building at Xuanyuan Road is tilted severely as at least four people were killed and hundreds of others injured after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on the Richter scale, in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. The building tilted at an angle of more than 60 degrees, and one person is still missing. The police immediately went to the rescue after receiving the report. (Photo by Hualien County Fire Department/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    The Uranus Building at Xuanyuan Road is tilted severely after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast in Hualien on April 3, 2024. (Hualien County Fire Department/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Emergency services were prompt in responding to the widespread damage caused by the event, as captured in impressive images and videos. Several cities were affected, and many people were left stranded in high-rise buildings. The rescue efforts are still ongoing.

WATCH: VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT MAGNITUDE 7.4 EARTHQUAKE SHAKES TAIWAN

(Nina Hsu via Storyful)

"When the earthquake occurred … we wanted to drive the car right to the side of the road, then noticed the small rock falling in front, then heard the sound of rolling stones … and quickly turned left to the open space farther away from the mountain wall," she wrote in a translated Facebook post.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported tsunami waves of about a foot were reported on the coast of Yonaguni Island to the east of Taiwan after the earthquake struck. The agency said other tsunami waves were reported on the Ishigaki and Miyako islands, but they were smaller.

Tsunami Warnings across the region have since been lifted.

