Watch: Massive landslide in Taiwan captured in dramatic video following deadly earthquake

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan – The powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan caused a massive landslide, which was captured in dramatic video footage showing large rocks and debris cascading down a hillside.

During the morning rush Wednesday, the country's strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked the island, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency reported the quake as a magnitude 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey measured it at 7.4. The quake occurred before 8 a.m. local time, about 11 miles south of Hualien City.

TAIWAN ROCKED BY ITS STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN NEARLY 25 YEARS, LEAVING AT LEAST 9 DEAD AND HUNDREDS INJURED

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

At least nine people were confirmed to have died. More than a thousand people were injured, and over 640 people were still trapped as of Thursday, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency.

Emergency services were prompt in responding to the widespread damage caused by the event, as captured in impressive images and videos. Several cities were affected, and many people were left stranded in high-rise buildings. The rescue efforts are still ongoing.

Footage by Nina Hsu shows rocks and dirt falling down a cliff onto a highway outside Hualien.

WATCH: VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT MAGNITUDE 7.4 EARTHQUAKE SHAKES TAIWAN

"When the earthquake occurred … we wanted to drive the car right to the side of the road, then noticed the small rock falling in front, then heard the sound of rolling stones … and quickly turned left to the open space farther away from the mountain wall," she wrote in a translated Facebook post.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported tsunami waves of about a foot were reported on the coast of Yonaguni Island to the east of Taiwan after the earthquake struck. The agency said other tsunami waves were reported on the Ishigaki and Miyako islands, but they were smaller.

Tsunami Warnings across the region have since been lifted.