The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather again targets tornado-ravaged central US

America’s heartland faces renewed threat of severe weather

There is no rest for the weary across the central U.S. who are still sorting through the chaos left behind by a dayslong tornado outbreak that has killed at least five people across two states. Some of the same areas hit hard by recent storms are facing a renewed threat of severe weather. The worst storms on Tuesday are expected in a swath that stretches from Iowa to Kansas. The area shifts south and west Wednesday.

The severe weather outlook for the U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)



More than 100 tornadoes confirmed during recent outbreak

Officials have confirmed more than 100 tornadoes happened during a deadly severe weather outbreak that started Thursday and ended Monday. The strongest was an EF-4 that ripped through Marietta, Oklahoma. Storm surveys are still being conducted.

A recap of the severe weather alerts that were issued during the recent tornado outbreak.

(FOX Weather)



Aerial images show paths of destruction

A company that uses aerial photos to help insurance companies assess damage after a disaster released several images of the damage caused by tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. One is of an airport near Omaha that was destroyed.

Watch this: Woman says she survived tornado by clinging to dryer

A Nebraska woman says she hung on to her dryer for dear life when a tornado ripped through Elkhorn. She said her home of 34 years collapsed on top of her. Rescuers later pulled her from the rubble.

