Aerial images of Nebraska, Iowa tornado damage show paths of destruction

ELKHORN, Neb. – Eyes in the sky above Nebraska and Iowa captured shredded buildings and homes after dozens of tornadoes ripped through America's heartland over the weekend.

At least 60 tornadoes, ranging from EF-0 to EF-4, have been confirmed between Texas and Iowa since Friday as survey teams from the National Weather Service continue assessing the damage.

Tornadoes produced catastrophic damage in cities such as Elkhorn in Nebraska and Minden in Iowa, requiring specialized response teams to help survey the destruction.

NEIGHBORHOODS AROUND OMAHA, NEBRASKA DEVASTATED BY LARGE TORNADO

The Geospatial Insurance Consortium provides data and imagery for member insurance companies after disasters like the tornado outbreak across the Plains and Midwest this weekend.

GIC's Gray Sky Team monitored the tornado activity across the Plains and sent pilots to take high-resolution imagery of several populated areas that sustained extensive damage, including Elkhorn and Blair in Nebraska.

NWS survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado in Elkhorn, Nebraska and Minden, Iowa.

GIC shared before-and-after images of a neighborhood in Elkhorn showing nearly a dozen homes taken down to the foundations by the twister that struck Friday.

Pilots and aircraft took photos of Omaha's Eppley Field airport facility, where an EF-3 tornado caused significant damage. Aerial images show the airplane hangars were ripped apart and aircraft were thrown around like toys during the tornado.

IOWA TROOPER SURVIVES TORNADO IN CAR, PATCHES WINDOW AND CONTINUES HELPING VICTIMS

Aerial teams also surveyed the towns of Council Bluffs and Crescent in Iowa, where the NWS found at least EF-1 damage.

Since the severe weather outbreak began, at least five people have been killed across two states, and at least 60 tornadoes have been confirmed.