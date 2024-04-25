Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Multiday tornado threat across US underway

Start your day with the latest weather news. Dangerous thunderstorms produced tornadoes Thursday. That threat continues for several parts of the country through at least Saturday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, April 26, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:02

Weather in America: April 26, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, April 26, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 26, 2024, and South Dakota Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threat continues for several states

Powerful thunderstorms produced tornadoes Thursday, but that was just the beginning of a multiday severe weather threat. On Friday, the worst storms are expected across parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. That’s where tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind appear most likely. By Saturday, the severe weather threat will include areas from the Midwest to Texas.

The severe weather outlook for the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Landspout tornado spotted near Salt Lake City

A rare spectacle unfolded in Utah on Thursday when a landspout tornado was seen spinning near Salt Lake City. Landspouts are usually briefer and weaker than a classic tornado.

Utah landspout catches onlookers by surprise on April, 25, 2024

Utah landspout catches onlookers by surprise on April, 25, 2024

(@AllisonKunz / FOX Weather)

Watch this: Meet the golden retriever puppy with green fur

A golden retriever puppy in Florida was born with a green tint to her fur.

A golden retriever puppy was named Shamrock after she was born with a green coat of fur in Pensacola, Florida, on March 3. 01:07

Golden retriever puppy born with green fur in Florida

A golden retriever puppy was named Shamrock after she was born with a green coat of fur in Pensacola, Florida, on March 3.

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is taking you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.  

FOX Weather’s Robert Ray visits Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park which is known for its unique rock formations called hoodoos, expansive hiking trails and breathtaking views of the natural landscape as part of our week-long celebration of National Parks Week. 07:50

Bryce Canyon National Park a stunning national playground

FOX Weather’s Robert Ray visits Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park which is known for its unique rock formations called hoodoos, expansive hiking trails and breathtaking views of the natural landscape as part of our week-long celebration of National Parks Week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...