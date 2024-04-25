The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Multiday tornado threat across US underway

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 26, 2024, and South Dakota Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather threat continues for several states

Powerful thunderstorms produced tornadoes Thursday, but that was just the beginning of a multiday severe weather threat. On Friday, the worst storms are expected across parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. That’s where tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind appear most likely. By Saturday, the severe weather threat will include areas from the Midwest to Texas.

The severe weather outlook for the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Landspout tornado spotted near Salt Lake City

A rare spectacle unfolded in Utah on Thursday when a landspout tornado was seen spinning near Salt Lake City. Landspouts are usually briefer and weaker than a classic tornado.

Watch this: Meet the golden retriever puppy with green fur

A golden retriever puppy in Florida was born with a green tint to her fur.

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is taking you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.