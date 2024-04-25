Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds possible Thursday as multiday severe weather threat begins in central US

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Tornado Alley in the central U.S. is expected to see dangerous storms Thursday, producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. The threat will shift eastward to areas from Iowa to Texas on Friday before another severe weather threat looms in the Plains and Midwest over the weekend.

"We have a risk of severe weather on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "The next three days all include a 3 out of 5 alert for severe weather."

The severe weather outlook for the U.S. through the weekend.

Parts of the central and southern Plains are expected to see scattered severe thunderstorms from late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Intense supercells will be capable of producing strong tornadoes, baseball-sized hail or larger and damaging wind gusts.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk for western Kansas, western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas due to an increased potential for EF-2 or stronger tornadoes .

Over 780,000 people reside in the Level 3 risk area, which includes cities such as Wichita Falls in Texas, Lawton and Altus in Oklahoma and Garden City and Dodge City in Kansas.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

"Today's risk, definitely a late-in-the-day kind of thing," Merwin said. "We have to build up that instability, something called the ‘cap.’"

According to Merwin, the unstable atmosphere is similar to shaking a soda and then popping the top, resulting in craziness. Essentially, the "cap" holds back a lot of energy.

"Once we go to this evening, that cap pops, and you start to explode, and, unfortunately, the price tag is going to be tornadoes and large hail," Merwin added.

Another round of potentially severe storms may develop late Thursday night and into Friday morning, which could pose a renewed threat, though the magnitude of the threat remains uncertain due to the unfavorable time of day.

Friday's storms cover over 1,000 miles from Minnesota to Texas

After storms move through the central and southern Plains, the severe weather threat will slide east on Friday and extend along a more than 1,000-mile swath from southern Minnesota to Texas.

Thunderstorms might already be ongoing Friday morning from eastern Kansas into central and eastern Oklahoma and North Texas. These storms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes as they spread into parts of Missouri and Arkansas.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Another round of severe thunderstorms could develop late in the day from eastern Nebraska down through the Ark-La-Tex region.

Large hail (potentially larger than tennis balls) could accompany storms in this zone. There is a tornado potential across eastern Nebraska, northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Omaha in Nebraska and Kansas City in Missouri are the areas most favorable for tornado development.

More severe storms plague the weekend

Another severe weather threat will develop this weekend as a second potent storm moves out of the Rockies.

Potentially widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are expected from Saturday into Saturday night. The FOX Forecast Center said the greatest threat is currently anticipated across parts of the central and southern Plains, where very large hail, damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes are possible.

However, the overall threat covers a large portion of the central U.S., extending from south-central Texas through Michigan.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

As the system continues moving eastward, the risk of severe thunderstorms on Sunday will stretch from northeastern Texas to parts of the Upper Midwest.

Once again, these storms will pack threats of tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Even beyond the risk of severe weather through this weekend, the pattern will likely remain conducive for intense storms as the calendar turns to May next week, the FOX Forecast Center said.