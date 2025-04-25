Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New storm brings escalating tornado threat during final week of April

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Dangerous severe weather threat builds from southern Plains to Upper Midwest

A spring storm system poised to sweep across the heartland during the final week of April is expected to bring a dangerous, multi-day severe weather event, with forecasters closely monitoring conditions from Oklahoma City and Tulsa to Minneapolis and Duluth.

The threat begins Monday, with the greatest risk appearing to center on Iowa and surrounding portions of Kansas , Minnesota and Wisconsin , where an intensifying low-level jet could increase both the coverage and severity of thunderstorms.

Monday severe weather threat

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center warns all modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, with the event likely to be more organized than what the Plains have recently experienced.

New Jersey man faces arson charges in connection with Jones Road Wildfire that has scorched over 15,000 acres

A New Jersey man has been arrested and is facing arson charges after being accused of starting the Jones Road Wildfire that has consumed more than 15,000 acres in Ocean County since Tuesday.

In a statement , officials said investigators determined that the cause of the fire was an improperly extinguished bonfire. They said 19-year-old Joseph Kling, of Waretown , is accused of setting wooden pallets on fire and leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished. Kling has been charged with aggravated arson and arson in connection with the wildfire.

As of Friday morning, the Jones Road Wildfire has burned about 15,250 acres and is about 50% contained.

next Image 1 of 18

prev next Image 2 of 18

prev next Image 3 of 18

prev next Image 4 of 18

prev next Image 5 of 18

prev next Image 6 of 18

prev next Image 7 of 18

prev next Image 8 of 18

prev next Image 9 of 18

prev next Image 10 of 18

prev next Image 11 of 18

prev next Image 12 of 18

prev next Image 13 of 18

prev next Image 14 of 18

prev next Image 15 of 18

prev next Image 16 of 18

prev next Image 17 of 18

prev Image 18 of 18

National Park Week: Grand Teton

National Park Week is underway, and this year's theme is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre.

Grand Teton National Park features six glacial lakes at the base of the mountain range. While there are more than 10 active glaciers, warmer temperatures are melting them, according to the National Park Service. FOX Weather’s Robert Ray visited the park last year.

Are you a weather wiz?

Put your weather trivia knowledge to the test with our five-question quiz. Click here to get started .

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.