Woman's car left shattered after softball-sized hailstorm in Nebraska: 'Don't break my windshield, please!'

FREMONT, Neb. – With severe weather season in full swing, thunderstorms continue to pound the Midwest with damaging winds and some substantial hail.

Horrific storms ripped through Fremont, Nebraska, last Thursday, leaving behind a trail of tornadoes and massive hail. One driver is likely facing a totaled vehicle.

Video footage captured by Eric Pettis (seen above) showed the terrifying moment softball-sized hailstones relentlessly pounded his girlfriend's car.

"God, don’t break my windshield, please!" Pettis’ girlfriend is heard saying in the video.

EASTER WEEKEND SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES AT LEAST 5 DEAD IN OKLAHOMA AS STORMS PUMMEL CENTRAL US

Pettis said the couple was en route to a concert when the destructive storm struck.

"Once we got on the highway, it started to hail," Pettis said.

The video vividly illustrated the intensity of the hailstorm as enormous chunks of ice, some measuring up to 4 inches in diameter, cracked their windshield and ultimately shattered a side window.

Pettis said that they believe her car is totaled but have not heard from the adjuster yet.

WATCH: DRONE VIDEO SHOWS EXTENSIVE DAMAGE FOLLOWING EF-2 TORNADO IN MISSOURI

After rounds of severe thunderstorms in the Plains this week, a threat, once again, will return Thursday afternoon in portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

While that threat looks to stay on the lower end, the FOX Forecast Center said, large hail and damaging winds are still likely with any severe storms that do develop. An isolated tornado or two is possible in the afternoon and evening.

The threat makes a resurgence Friday with a severe storm risk for Oklahoma and the panhandle region of Texas.