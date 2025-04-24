Off-duty Spokane fire captain rescues child from dangerous surf during family vacation in Mexico

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico – A nearly three-decade veteran of the firefighting community says a day of rough surf along the beaches of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula led to him springing into action.

Captain Kevin Smith of the Spokane Fire Department was enjoying one of the final days of his family’s spring vacation on April 10 when they noticed a commotion near the shoreline.

A family that appeared to consist of a mother, father and two children appeared to be struggling against the current and in need of assistance.

Smith rushed to the beach and, without hesitation, entered the rough water and pulled one of the children - who he estimated was around 6 years old - to shore.

The child was unresponsive and not breathing, so Smith immediately began life-saving measures.

"After a minute or two, the child started coughing, opened his eyes, and began breathing on their own," Smith said.

Meanwhile, other bystanders were able to assist the remaining family members out of the water, who appeared to be in better condition than the child Smith worked on.

Despite more than 25 years with the Spokane Fire Department, Smith said this was the first time he had performed a live water rescue, though he had trained extensively for such emergencies throughout his career.

"It was a rough day out there," Smith stated. "The waves were strong—probably influenced by the full moon. They were breaking close to shore and with a lot of force."

Smith said he doesn't know exactly what happened to the family afterward, but resort staff informed him they were transported to a nearby hospital.

A language barrier prevented him from engaging in an extensive conversation, but the veteran firefighter said it was clear the family understood the severity of the incident and was receptive to his actions.

"I was just glad I was in the right place at the right time," Smith said.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, pile up water, and then create a narrow, fast-moving stream that flows quickly away from the beach.

Experts warn that this powerful pull can cause panic, leading to fatigue and potentially drowning.

Many lifeguard-protected beaches in the United States, particularly in Florida and the Southeast, use a color-coded flag system to alert visitors to water conditions and any potential hazards.

"Firefighters are never truly off duty. Whether active, retired, or on vacation, they respond when needed. Please join us in recognizing Captain Smith for his courageous and selfless actions that undoubtedly saved the life of a helpless child caught in the ocean’s powerful grip," the City of Spokane Fire Department wrote in a social media post after learning about the incident.