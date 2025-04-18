Boy drowns along Florida coastline during high threat for rip currents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police said they have found the body of a 12-year-old boy who was caught in rough ocean currents Friday along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

First responders said they were originally alerted to multiple swimmers in distress due to strong rip currents in the afternoon.

Lifeguards were able to assist most of the swimmers back to shore, but the 12-year-old boy was not immediately located.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, fire rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard, launched an hours-long search and rescue operation that located the victim later in the evening.

The incident occurred as the National Weather Service in Miami had warned of the high threat of rip currents from the Treasure Coast to north of the Florida Keys.

WHAT DO THE DIFFERENT FLAGS AT THE BEACH MEAN?

NWS meteorologists said the statements were issued due to an easterly swell that produced rough seas and a heightened risk for rip currents.

Rip currents are narrow, fast-moving channels of water that flow away from the shoreline.

They are often difficult to spot and pose significant threats to swimmers.

These currents can quickly carry individuals away from shallow waters, often triggering panic and exhaustion, which can lead to drowning.

Many beaches in Florida use a flag warning system to alert visitors to surf conditions.

A single red flag signals hazardous conditions, while double red flags indicate that the water is closed to the public.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard," NWS meteorologists stated.

Many beachgoers may not recognize the signs of a rip current until they are caught in one.

If surrounded by one, swimmers are advised to remain calm, avoid fighting the current directly and swim parallel to the shore until free of the current’s pull.

NEW NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MAP AIMS TO HIGHLIGHT DEADLY RIP CURRENT RISKS

To enhance public awareness, the National Hurricane Center recently announced that it will begin including rip current threats in its tropical cyclone advisories.

Forecasters say the goal is to help inform beachgoers about ocean hazards that may arise from cyclones located far offshore, which can still generate dangerous surf conditions, including rip currents.